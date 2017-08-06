Humboldt Bay Fire Board upholds Chief’s order on Black Lives Matter Pin
EUREKA - It's less than an inch wide but has huge implications.
Wednesday, the Humboldt Bay Fire Joint Powers Authority Board affirmed Chief Bill Gillespie's order that firefighters should not be allowed to wear a black lives matter pin on uniforms.
Humboldt Bay Firefighter Matt McFarland wore this pin on his uniform until March, when Eureka Police Chief Andrew Mills noticed it at a council meeting. Mills brought it up with Fire Chief Bill Gillespie who ordered McFarland to remove it, saying it constituted a political statement and violated department policy.
A lifelong Eureka resident, McFarland filed a formal grievance, arguing that it did meet the policy for personal items on uniforms and helped him be more effective as a first responder.
In a brief press conference before the hearing, mcfarland said he is saddened by any friction this has caused and has great respect for his fellow firefighters and law enforcement.
During public comment at the Authority's first ever level III grievance hearing, residents overwhelmingly supported him wearing the pin and even encouraged the department to make it mandatory.
A few opposed, one saying that the fire house was no place to share political views.
Then testimony began with much of it centering on if wearing the pin constituted a political act.
A lawyer for Humboldt Bay Firefighters Local Number 652 called multiple witnesses including a current firefighter who said he's seen pins ranging from a skull and cross bones, sasquatch, and an Easter lily.
Other witnesses for the union described the black lives matter as a resurgence of the civil rights movement.
Following a short delay due to a power outage, Humboldt Bay Fire's attorney called Chief Mills to testify.
Mills was asked about his "Police Lives Matter" bracelet. He drew a distinction between the two saying it was neither political nor a part of his uniform.
When called to testify, Chief Gillespie reiterated the department's policy that a single pin can be worn if it is fire-service related and in good taste. If not, then it must be approved and Firefighter McFarland did not seek approval for his pin.
Gillespie expressed concern that relationships with community members and other agencies could be jeopardized if what he called a political pin was seen by someone who disagreed with the message.
In closing, Humboldt Bay Fire's lawyer argued that overturning the chief's decision would open Pandora's box and jeopardize the department's ability to remain neutral. McFarland's lawyer said there was no evidence that anyone had been offended and this hearing wasn't about the next pin, only his client's right to free speech.
In their decision, board members found that "Black Lives Matter" states on its website that it is political in nature thus the decision to remove it was consistent with department policy.
They specified that the decision does not qualify as agreement or disagreement with the black lives matter movement.