Humboldt Bay Fire continues to investigate El Pueblo Market fire

EUREKA - The investigation continues into the fire that destroyed El Pueblo Market in South Eureka.
The fire broke out Wednesday morning around 5:30. No injuries were reported. The building was a total loss.
Fire officials chose to demolish part of the structure out of concern that what remained would be knocked over by high winds, but that doesn't stop the process of determining what happened.
Investigators are still collecting data, analyzing burn patterns, and sending materials away for further analysis.
Battalion Chief Chris Emmons said the origin is currently unknown. Officials are reviewing all potential causes and, though rumors are floating around social media, they aren't leaping to any conclusions.
Humboldt Bay Fire Investigator Chris Emmons said, "Fire investigation is the scientific method. It's a process, and we want to get through the process before we put anything out there publicly. That being said we also need the public's help on it if they saw anything if there's anything that they can tell us that helps us we appreciate that. At this point we're not calling anything arson. There's no formal indicator of arson. We're simply saying we're going through the process and we want it right before we go any further."