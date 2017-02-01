Eureka
EUREKA - Two days after a fire ripped through a vacant Eureka building, Humboldt Bay Fire continues to tackle lingering blazes.
The fire initially ignited just before midnight Friday in the Eureka Ice and Cold Storage Building. It took firefighters approximately three hours to knock down.
Fire officials say highly combustible materials like redwood bark and tar paper were used to construct the building almost 100 years ago. So Saturday night, fire watch crews worked on a rotating basis to monitor and deal with any flare-ups.
Since Sunday morning, crews made four trips to the site to extinguish additional blazes sparked by the windy conditions.
Humboldt Bay Fire Battalion Chief Sean Robertson said, "We've probably put over a million gallons of water into this building and those hotspots are going to be there until we can start to extricate and disassemble the building and make it a safer place. But it's just very difficult to get in to those spaces."
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.