Humboldt Bay Fire fields record number of calls in 2016

EUREKA - Humboldt Bay Fire had a record year in 2016, but it’s not necessarily a good thing.
Humboldt Bay Fire responded to 6,003 calls for service in 2015.
The department already reached nearly 6,100 calls by early December of 2016.
Fire Chief Bill Gillespie said 60% of calls are medical aid and that for a lot of people, calling 911 is the fastest way to get help.
He added that while staffing levels remain the same, calls continue to rise, but there is something you can do to help.
"Shop locally. The general fund is based on sales tax and if those sales tax numbers come up, it helps the fire department. It helps the whole of city government to be able to provide the services that are necessary," said Chief Gillespie.