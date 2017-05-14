Humboldt Bay Fire hosts home fire training and demolition
EUREKA – If you traveled past Humboldt Hill on Highway 101 between 11 and 3:30 PM you probably noticed the smoke and fire.
Humboldt Bay Fire hosted a Live Fire Training for Humboldt County Firefighters Saturday morning, with a burn permit approved by the North Coast Air Quality Management District.
Approximately 16 firefighters took to the scene from Humboldt Bay Fire and Loleta Volunteer Fire Department.
New recruits are gain knowledge on how to handle in-home fires along with techniques and procedures on condensing the flames while working the environment.
The owner of the property allowed Humboldt Bay Fire to demolish the home for learning purposes.