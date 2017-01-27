Humboldt Bay Fire may seek to recover costs from hash lab fire

Eureka
EUREKA - Humboldt County Drug Task Force has confirmed that an illegal hash lab caused Wednesday’s explosion in Myrtletown.
In addition to criminal charges, those responsible may also face financial liability.
Around 2:00p.m., an explosion caused by butane-based cannabis extraction knocked the garage door away from a residence on Middlefield Lane.
One man was taken to the hospital with injuries. Humboldt Bay Fire responded with multiple apparatus. The department may be refunded for that effort.
In December, Eureka City Council adopted new fire code language allowing for recovery of costs related to fire suppression and investigation.
Humboldt Bay Fire Chief Bill Gillespie said, "The big part now will be through the investigation to find out who the responsible parties were. To be able to get names, get locations so that we can determine if we actually have somebody that we can try and track down to go over cost recovery. And then with that it comes down to the process of 'do they pay?'. And if they don't how do we follow up with them?"