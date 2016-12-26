Caltrans Road Conditions:     - Click for more Info

Humboldt Bay Fire responds to attic fire in Fields Landing

EUREKA- Humboldt Bay Fire crews were called out to a house fire in Fields Landing this afternoon.

At around noon on Monday, the roof of a home on the 66-hundred block of 2nd Street started to smoke after a fire broke out in the attic. All of the residents of the one-story home made it out safely to the street and no injuries were reported. Humboldt Bay Fire had some difficulties at first reaching the fire but used a chain saw to cut through the roof and eventually put it out. 

The exact cause of the fire is unknown at this time as officials are still investigating.  