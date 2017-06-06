Humboldt Bay Fire suspends water rescue program
EUREKA - Humboldt Bay Fire Protection District will eliminate its water rescue program due to budget concerns.
That program has been responsible for several rescues of victims from Humboldt Bay since it began 7-years ago. Swimmer-based equipment has been removed from the apparatus and will be stored. Local firefighter’s union 652 expressed its regret over suspending the water rescue unit.
Humboldt Bay Fire will continue to respond to calls for service in our local waters but will do so as a shore-based response. Officials said they were committed to finding budget solutions that will allow them to reinstate the program in the future.
Firefighters also wanted to remind the public to always wear floatation devices and never consume alcohol or drugs when enjoying water-based activities.