Humboldt Botanical Garden’s Summer Music Series
EUREKA – Nothing like live music and surrounding yourself around a beautiful garden with friends and local community members.
Saturday the Scotia Band performed at Humboldt Botanical Garden as part of the Summer Music Series.
From 12 to 2 garden members and the community took in the sounds while admiring the floral pieces while also getting the chance to watch first-hand the flowers beginning to bloom.
The music series runs through the first and third Sundays of the month until August.