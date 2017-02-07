Click Here

Humboldt Botanical Garden’s Summer Music Series

EUREKA – Nothing like live music and surrounding yourself around a beautiful garden with friends and local community members.

Saturday the Scotia Band performed at Humboldt Botanical Garden as part of the Summer Music Series.

From 12 to 2 garden members and the community took in the sounds while admiring the floral pieces while also getting the chance to watch first-hand the flowers beginning to bloom.

The music series runs through the first and third Sundays of the month until August.