Humboldt Civil Grand Jury looks at waste management on the North Coast
HUMBOLDT COUNTY - The Humboldt County Civil Grand Jury tackles the issue of waste management on the North Coast.
Their 6th report of the 2016-17 fiscal year analyzes the critical nature of waste disposal. The circumstances are due to isolation in our rural area and how vulnerable road closures are to market forces at work outside our communities.
The financial viability of Humboldt Waste Management is paramount due to the fact H-W-M-A services 80% of solid waste in the county. The report emphasized that worst-case scenario planning is important especially because sea level rise could impact the current main facility in Eureka.
Also under consideration was the financial solvency of H-W-M-A’S primary company that hauls waste to Willits. Having viable alternatives in the event of unexpected road closures, something we have had a lot of this year, impacts management of waste in Humboldt.
On the whole, the grand jury found Humboldt County was better than average in compliance with customer separation of recyclables, and found important revenue for many materials has collapsed. Transportation costs are eating up much profit and HWMA is currently losing money in certain areas of their recycling operations.
However, on the whole HWMA was largely meeting the challenges of normal operations and continuing obligations from the Cummings Road landfill with ingenuity and creative thinking. The jury said the company faces several challenges to maintain is competitive rates for its services while providing for increased volume. For access to the complete report go to: www.humboldtgov.org