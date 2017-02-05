Humboldt County Board of Supervisors to make third-quarter budget review
The Humboldt County Board of Supervisors will hear about progress made in the $46,000,000 Digital 299 Broadband Project at their upcoming meeting Tuesday.
Back in March, the state approved the multi-million dollar grant application by Inyo Networks, Inc. to construct the infrastructure needed to bring high-capacity internet to rural communities along SR-299.
The route covers about 2,400 miles of rural Northern California including portions of Trinity and Humboldt counties.
The project is estimated to be complete in three years.
"You need access to the internet no matter who or where you are at this point,” said 2nd District Supervisor, Estelle Fennell, “I think everybody understands that and I think that's the way government is going. Any kinds of forms you have to fill out, you've got to do them pretty much online nowadays. So honestly I just think that it is the way, not of the future, it is now.”
Also, as May begins, the supervisors will make their third-quarter budget review and will be taking recommendations.
The Citizens Advisory Committee has compiled the requests of 43 Measure Z funding applications and will be requesting about $4,500 for qualified agencies.
The board will also hear a Measure Z request from DHHS for an additional $180,000 to fund the hiring of eight social workers.