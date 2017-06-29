Humboldt County Civil Grand Jury empaneled
EUREKA - Judge Joyce Hinrichs swore in a new civil grand jury at the courthouse Thursday, beginning a year of service as government watchdogs.
Before administering the oath, Judge Hinrichs described the jury as the most important investigative body in Humboldt County.
Other than today's public ceremony, most of their work will be done in secret.
Members choose their own subjects of inquiry and are given extensive access to government records and facilities. The jury is then required to submit reports to the Board of Supervisors, outlining challenges faced by the county and defining possible solutions.
Members we spoke to said they felt honored to serve and they take the responsibility very seriously.
New member of the Humboldt County Civil Grand Jury Mark David Newcomb said, "It's not to be seen as something where the jury is looking for trouble. They're looking to make things more transitional and smooth operating to find out what tools people need in order to be successful."