Humboldt County Fair welcomes married horse racing jockeys
By Braly Whisler
FERNDALE - The horse races are a popular attraction for those who come to the fair, but for two jockeys the sport has given them much more than just a successful career.
Kassie Guglielmino and Jake Samuels are two jockeys racing against each other this weekend in the Humboldt County Fair, but unlike the other jockeys here, these two are married
The two met at border crossing when heading to a race in British Columbia in 2012. Even though they are very competitive they are always rooting for each other no matter who finishes first one the track that day.
And what does the future hold for the couple, though they wouldn’t be able to be jockeys forever they say they don’t plan to leave the horse racing business
The couple says they consider themselves very fortunate to be able to not only turn their passion into their career, but also to get to share it together.
The last horse race is on Monday at this year’s Humboldt County fair, so make sure to get out and cheer on the two love birds.