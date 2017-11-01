Oregon Road Conditions :     - Click for more Info
Humboldt County OES to do damage assessment following flooding

HUMBOLDT COUNTY- Officials are working together to help those affected by the weather.

The Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services provides recovery support, response, and planning for those affected by disasters. 

They say they are waiting for the flood water to recede and they will be doing a damage assessment the rest of the week. The OES is part of the Sheriff's Office.

They provide updates at facebook.com/HumboldtCountyOES. 