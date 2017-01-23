Humboldt County one step closer to hiring Superintendent

Eureka
HUMBOLDT COUNTY - The Humboldt County Office of Education is one step closer to having a new superintendent.
Expected to serve until 2018, Doctor Garry Eagles held the position for fifteen years before announcing his early retirement.
The five member school board initially interviewed ten applicants. Monday, they convened a special meeting to discuss who will return for a follow up.
During public comment, representatives of teacher and staff unions offered feedback on the candidates. Members of the board thanked those involved in the process for their commitment to finding the right person for the job.
The board selected Chris Hartley and Heidi Moore-Guynup for second interviews. Hartley currently serves as Superintendent of Northern Humboldt Unified School District. Moore-Guynup coordinates the decade of difference program for the office of education.
Members will interview both candidates Friday, January 28 and expect to make an appointment at the next regular meeting in February. Whoever is selected must be approved by voters.