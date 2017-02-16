Humboldt County to recieve federal disaster declaration funding

Eureka
HUMBOLDT COUNTY - The January 3rd through 12th storms caused such a disaster throughout the state and local governments that California has stated that we don't have the resources to deal with all the damage.
This has caused the state to request emergency funding from the federal government in the form of a federal disaster declaration.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency, FEMA, has decided to grant funds to aid the state which will be passed down to the counties. This includes Humboldt, which experienced more than 7.6 million in damages.
This funding will help repair our roads, our public infrastructure, and utilities
"It’s going to take a while,” said Public Information Officer, Sean Quincey, “It's going to be a process before we actually start to receive funds, but it's going to be huge to cover 75% of the cost to recover some of these roads that were completely washed out and destroyed. You know, we've had road issues for a long time, our roads have been in bad shape already. So to get these funds now to repair our roads is going to enormously beneficial for our community."
This is the first federal disaster declaration that has affected Humboldt County since 2006.
In the agreement, 75% percent of the cost for repairing damage will be covered by the federal government.
Most or at least part of the remaining 25% of the cost will be covered by the state.