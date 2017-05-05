Humboldt County Sheriff Downey retires after 31 years of service
EUREKA – With over three decades of service to the community, Humboldt County Sheriff, Michael Downey is retiring.
The Sheriff, highly respected in Humboldt County, has seen a series of crimes and delinquencies.
Undertaking the law enforcement oath, Humboldt County Sheriff Michael Downey has dedicated 31 years of service to the community and with careful deliberation and consideration of the county, Downey says it is now time to hang up the badge.
“I just feel for the betterment of the department and to bring on these people that i hired as part of my succession plan it's time for them to take over,” says Humboldt County Sheriff, Michael Downey.
Downey says he would remain Sheriff if he didn't sense the staff was up to par bur he says they are ready.
"I worked hard in the last few years to put together, a whole new Command Staff and a new Undersheriff who is now ready to take over as sheriff.”
“I think that they are going to serve the county extremely well."
“The board is going to appoint my undersheriff Billy (William) Honsal to fulfill the remainder of my term.”
Undersheriff William Honsal will be stepping in as Sheriff, completing the rest of Downey’s term which expires in 2018.
“It’s a big honor to be filling his shoes, he's going out this week and has a week filled with activities and things-- a farewell tour, so to speak,” says Humboldt County Undersheriff, William Honsal.
"I have a great deal of love and compassion for the ones I work with and the citizen of Humboldt County,” says Downey.
I made some great relationships and friendships over the years, and I’ve really enjoyed serving the citizens of Humboldt County.