Humboldt County Sheriff, Mike Downey to retire

HUMBOLDT COUNTY - He’s served the sheriff’s department honorably for over 31 years and Thursday he announced he will retire. Humboldt County Sheriff, Mike Downey will be stepping down effective May 5.
In an open announcement to the citizens of Humboldt County, Downey said the decision was one of the most difficult he has had to make his entire career. He added: “He is humbled and honored to have served the last six years as sheriff."
Downey helmed the department through arguably more change in policy and events than any time in its previous history.