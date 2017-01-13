Humboldt County steer makes German headlines

Eureka
EUREKA - You may remember our story from Wednesday evening about the 6’4’’ steer named Daniel who lives in Eureka and eats a bale of hay a day.
Apparently that story didn’t just make headlines here - one Eureka community member, Mike Kearse, was in Germany visiting friends this past holiday season, and happened to be reading the German magazine Frezeitwoche, when he stumbled upon our hometown steer.
Mike Kearse told us, "I was really surprised. Wow! We made German press. I would never think that would happen from Eureka, California. 6,000 miles away and we got on the press. I just think that's amazing.”
The magazine is a fashion, cosmetics, health and travel magazine which features stories from around the world. Daniel the steer is still in the running to be entered into the Guinness Book of World Records.