Humboldt County Superior Court appoints Court Commissioner
The Humboldt County Superior Court has hired a new court commissioner.
Timothy Canning has been serving as Interim Commissioner since March and will now take on the role officially.
Commissioners perform judicial functions of the court and can step in as a temporary judge in some cases.
Canning opened his own law practice in Arcata in 2001 and has worked for the county's Probation Department and Superior Court.
His start date is July 1st.