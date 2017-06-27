Humboldt County Supervisors approve $377 million budget
Humboldt Supervisors took action to combat illegal cannabis grows and approved the $377 million county budget today.
At this point, as many as 75% of cannabis grows in the county are unpermitted - the exact number of those is uncertain, but was estimated at as much as 20,000.
Supervisor Bohn called the task of regulating all of these “unfathomable”, and Code Enforcement Officers reported having only been able to take down less than 1% so far.
Supervisors voted to approve an ordinance which will fund the hiring of three personnel into the Code Enforcement Unit, which will now work under the Planning and Building Department, at the cost of $385,000.
They also approved budget adjustments to fund two new Deputy Sheriffs for increased cannabis enforcement at a cost of $280,000.
However, some concerned community members think it's not enough.
"Well, it will help, it's a drop in the bucket unfortunately, too little too late,” said community member, Kent Sawatzky, “Code enforcement has been lacking for so many years. We're so far behind on the black market that's out there. It's just about impossible for code enforcement to do anything. It's way beyond the ability of county staff, personnell or budget to handle this problem."
Supervisors also approved changes to the county budget Tuesday.
Among those changes are increased staffing for Board of Supervisors and Probation.
Additionally, some funding adjustments will go towards library improvements, developing an Elder and Vulnerable Adult Services Team within DHHS, and towards improvements at the Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff's office will be receiving $50,000 for expanded vehicle abatement efforts.
The county has pin-pointed abandoned junk-vehicles as a hazard and the Sheriff believes these funds will help resolve the issue.
"The vehicle abatement funds that the state gives us is really not enough,” said Sheriff William Honsal, “We run a very tight budget on abandoned vehicles and right now we run out of money every year. We don't have enough, so the board of supervisors recognized that and has given us more money this year so we can actually tow some of these vehicles that are out in the middle of nowhere, off of state highways, abandoned on the side of the road. We want to get rid of those as quickly as possible because it becomes a hazard and a public nuisance."
For complete details on budget adjustments: https://humboldt.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx