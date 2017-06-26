Humboldt County Supervisors to approve budget adjustments
Humboldt County Supervisors are scheduled to approve budget adjustments for the 2017/18 fiscal year.
The total county budget up for adoption at Tuesday’s meeting is 377 million dollars.
This number has increased by 3.1 million due to additional Measure Z allocations and additional board recommendations to address ADA mandates and increased staffing for the Sheriff, Board of Supervisors, and Probation.
Some funding adjustments will go towards library improvements, communication system upgrades for the Sheriff’s Office, as well as towards DHHS to develop an Elder and Vulnerable Adult Services Team.
For a complete list of budget adjustments: https://humboldt.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx
Also on the agenda, the board is scheduled to adopt a revised public nuisance ordinance.
It aims to increase staff dealing with public nuisances, abatement and penalties.
It will involve hiring several field personnel at a cost of 385 thousand dollars, as well as appointing a County Hearing Officer.
Additional costs will depend on the number of these hearings conducted per year.