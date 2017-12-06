Humboldt County Supervisors to discuss cannabis ordinance
Humboldt County Supervisors are looking for relief in what is being called a ‘fishery disaster’.
The Board states that drought, poor ocean conditions, and federal water management policies have contributed to the decrease in salmon survival, which has ultimately caused closures of this year’s salmon season – a devastation for thousands of local business owners, tribe members and families who rely on these resources.
In response, the Board is writing to the United States Secretary of Commerce to declare a federal fishery resource failure and is requesting congress provide funds for disaster relief.
The Board is set to authorize the letter at their meeting Tuesday.
Also on the agenda, Supervisors are inviting the public to share their opinions on updates to the Commercial Cannabis Land Use Ordinance.
The ordinance is to be expanded to include commercial marijuana operations under the Adult Use of Marijuana Act.
Some changes being proposed are expanding types of areas where cultivation can be permitted, restricting or prohibiting generator use and applying special requirements for grows within certain community areas.
For full details of ordinance changes are available in the June 13th agenda: https://humboldt.legistar.com/DepartmentDetail.aspx?ID=25778&GUID=4A4E8B...
This portion of the meeting starts at 1:30PM Tuesday in the Humboldt Supervisors Chamber.
If you are unable to attend, you can send comments to Steven Lazar of the Humboldt County Planning and Building Department.
Also in the works - food trucks may soon be allowed in more areas around the county.
Supervisors are initiating conversation with the Planning and Building Department staff that would permit food in more locations.
Food trucks are becoming a growing trend here - both Arcata and Eureka have adopted provisions to allow food trucks in commercial districts.
There is no specific time line for this item.