Humboldt County Supervisors hear public input on cannabis ordinance
Humboldt County Board of Supervisors opened up the floor to the public Tuesday regarding cannabis ordinance changes.
The Board conducted the workshop to gather community feedback in shaping and modifying the county’s Commercial Cannabis Land Use Ordinance.
Major changes in the works include expanding the ordinance to include cultivation of marijuana for adult recreational use, the removal of the requirement to place cultivation on prime agricultural soils and stricter requirements on generator use to reduce noise complaints.
Some comments and concerns brought up by members of the public include enforcement issues and odor spillover as a result of cultivators being allowed to set up near residential areas.
One speaker requested neighbor notifications as permits move along near their home.
Many people called for mandatory 500-1000 foot perimeters to keep grows further away from certain communities that have chosen to go cannabis free, such as Fortuna and Blue Lake.
If you were unable to attend, you can still send comments to Steven Lazar of the Humboldt County Planning and Building Department.
Also during their meeting, following this year’s salmon season closure, the Board authorized a letter to be sent to the United States’ Secretary of Commerce to declare a federal fishery resource failure and request funds from Congress for disaster relief.