Humboldt District CHP enhanced traffic enforcement pays off
ARCATA - California Highway Patrol enhanced enforcement has positive results over the holiday weekend.
Fourth of July is the busiest holiday period for the CHP. Summer travel combined with the weekend celebration brings out a higher number of travelers. More vehicles on the road usually translates into more accidents, arrests, and fatalities.
However, accidents and arrests were about the same as the last two years. Considering there were more travelers this year than last, average is seen as an improvement.
Getting word out on CHP’s enhanced enforcement efforts likely helped.
The significant positive this year was there were no Humboldt District fatalities.