Humboldt Ice Rink will come back in December

Fortuna - By all accounts the Humboldt Ice Rink in Fortuna enjoyed another successful season and will be coming back again in December.
This year, over 16,000 skaters traveled to the Friendly City to enjoy gliding on the ice. Even though that is down from the 20,000 last year, the rink broke even after fundraising and grants were tallied up.
Locals from Hoopa, Del Norte County as well as Southern Humboldt and here on the North Coast enjoyed the enlarged rink and holiday atmosphere.
Officials with the rink said a thank you was in order for Spencer Electric who wrote off $7,800 in unexpected electrical fees after they upgraded the power.
The Fortuna Business District is expecting to bring the rink back again around December 1.