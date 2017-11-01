Humboldt Second Chance seminar

Eureka
HUMBOLDT COUNTY - With Humboldt County’s unemployment rate at a relatively low 4.5%, employers can have trouble finding skilled workers for empty positions.
Local business owners learned the benefits of hiring former criminal offenders at a seminar in eureka.
The Humboldt Second Chance Program works with the job seekers for a year to develop skills and goals. The program also supports employers by reimbursing 50% of the workers’ wages for up to 6 months.
Representatives from the Oregon-based Dave’s Killer Bread Foundation were on hand to share their story. 30% of their workforce was made up of ex-offenders.
Personnel professionals from the North Coast also shared their impressions of these workers.
Dan Heinen of Express Personnel Services said, "Individuals that want to get their life back on track and want to get to work, they show up every single day. They're one of the harder workers we have on a job site typically. They keep quiet. They just want to do their job, be left alone and get their life back on track."