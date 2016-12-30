Humboldt Senior Resource Center celebrates the New Year

Eureka
- Broken clouds
- Temperature: 42 °F
Fri, 12/30/2016 - 21:53
Fortuna
- Overcast
- Temperature: 42 °F
Fri, 12/30/2016 - 22:15
Crescent City
- Clear sky
- Temperature: 46 °F
Fri, 12/30/2016 - 21:56
Eureka
Fortuna
Crescent City
EUREKA- With New Year’s Eve just a day a way seniors got an early start on celebrating today.
The Humboldt Senior Resource Center in Eureka, toe-tapped their way into the new year, with live music and a special luncheon. Food and drink items such as mashed potatoes, roast beef, apple bread pudding and sparkling cider were on the menu. The cider wasn’t the only thing that sparkled for the party attendees, so did the decorations. The center will be closed on Tuesday the 2nd in observance of the New Year.