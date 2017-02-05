Humboldt State designates center for undocumented students
Undocumented students at Humboldt State now have a designated center to go to for resources and support.
Scholars Without Borders is a space within the multicultural center where undocumented students can go to for help on finding scholarships, housing, books and more.
The campus club F.R.E.E. - Finding Resources for Empowerment Through Education - has been advocating for this center for the past seven years.
"We know how it feels to be undocumented and within the system within the institution of not having resources, not having anybody to talk to about the similar problems and knowing that this campus is mostly white, it's kind of hard to find that,” said Scholars Without Borders Peer Mentor and advocate, Karla Sanchez, “It's good that we're finally making it aware to the campus that we are here, we're going to be here, and we're going to do anything in our power to fight to be here."
Students hope to expand the center - for now they have been awarded $20,000 and will need to find other sources of funding in the future.