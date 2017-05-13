Humboldt State gears up for graduation
Humboldt State University students will be making their way up to the podium this weekend.
More than 2,300 students have earned credentials and degrees and more than 1,500 guests are expected to attend the ceremonies.
Spots are on a first come, first served basis.
HSU seniors shared with us lessons they've learned to prepare them for the post-grad world.
"The best value that I will take with me after graduating is just being open to new experiences and stepping outside of your comfort zone,” said graduating senior, Alejandero Arredondo.
"I’ve gained a great idea of the diversity of opinions people have,” said senior Katie Buesch.
"What I am going to take with me is just keeping balance in my life,” said senior Kayla Canfield, “Trying to take things as they come and not really worrying about what I can't deal with right now."
Multiple receptions will be held throughout the campus following ceremonies for the different majors - you can find locations for each at www.commencement.humboldt.edu