Humboldt State to go smoke free
Humboldt State University is going smoke free.
The school was given an order by the CSU Chancellor’s office announcing that all 23 campuses are to eliminate smoke and tobacco products on campus by September of this year.
This policy will prohibit cigarettes, cigars, pipes and any other smoke emitting products including e-cigarettes and vapes.
All students, faculty, staff, volunteers, contractors or vendors and all visitors are to abide by the new policy.
Humboldt State will create a special task force to guide the campus through this process.