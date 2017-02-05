Humboldt State kicks off Mental Health Awareness Week
It’s Mental Health Awareness Week and Humboldt State is kicking it off with some pampering for their students.
On Monday, students could drop in the library for a free massage to take their mind off of the stress of finals week.
Students agree that with the pressure of school work and finals deadlines, it’s best to take some time to just relax.
"Students spend so much time cramming themselves for these papers. They're cramming for tests and all this but they forget that your body needs sleep,” said student, Cecilia Linares, “You need to rest because if you don't all that knowledge is just going to go right out the door. Society kind of but a negative stance on mental health, it's something that happens all the time."
Humboldt State will be holding other relaxing events throughout the week including tea & cupcakes on Tuesday, yoga and panels on self-care.
You can check out the full schedule here: https://www.facebook.com/events/144299989436576/156146988251876/?notif_t=admin_plan_mall_activity¬if_id=1493664346018599