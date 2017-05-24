Humboldt State softball fans cheering for national championship
Humboldt State softball has North Coast fans cheering them on to a national championship.
The division two softball tournament begins in Salem, Virginia tomorrow and the lady Lumberjacks are hoping to win it all. Their first game is against Angelo State from Texas.
With a forty-three and thirteen record and a 2-game sweep over Dixie State at super regionals, local fans are excited about another national championship.
"They always have a good program,” said Mike Roberts of Arcata, “They always seem to have good coaches, they seem to recruit well and they're just doing great."
"Well, they're back to being a powerhouse,” said Dave Long of Eureka, “I think it's great for the community, it's great for Humboldt State athletics. They get a lot of local support, and a lot of national support from alumni that are all around."