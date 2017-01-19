Humboldt State students design freshwater toilet recycle system

Eureka
Humboldt State University students are flushing wasteful toilet design down the drain. A group of students have come up with a way to save water with every flush - a freshwater toilet recycle system.
"It starts by the user using the toilet,” sophomore Christopher Alvaro explains, “and after the user is done using the toilet, when they flush the toilet, the flush activates water from the toilet tank and directs it to the sink so the user can wash their hands and from there it's directed back to the toilet bowl where it will be used for the next flush."
If this sounds confusing, you don't have to worry. Water from the toilet bowl never comes to the sink. This project is sustainable because when you wash your hands, that water goes through a drainpipe and is redirected to the toilet bowl.
Even with the recent rain, there is still a severe drought going on in Southern California right now, projects like this are as important as ever.
Sophomore Margaret Koval added, "It just seems that a lot of people don't realize how much water they're using because it's such a daily thing for us to wash our hands and flush the toilet. It's just second nature, but it's just so much fresh water being used in those toilets that could really be used as drinking water."
This design saves up to 1000 gallons of water per year.
"I think it's cool to inspire people to save freshwater,” said Jocelyn Barber, “Anyone can do this in their home. That was our objective, to get more people to look at it and integrate it in their own houses."
The students worked on this project as a part of their introduction to design course - which works with different clients every semester. These students teamed up with Creative Sanctuary, a local art education nonprofit - and implemented a prototype in their bathroom.
Environmental Resources and Engineering lecturer, Lonny Grafman, said, "I'm really proud of my students. In engineering we typically judge students based upon the results. The results were fantastic. The client was incredibly happy with the results and is using the project already and is thinking about implementing the project into other bathrooms. As well as other community members who have already contacted me to see if they could hire these students to build it for their own home."
The students plan on pursing environmental careers - saving the world one project at a time.