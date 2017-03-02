Humboldt State students invent Pokemon GO machines

Eureka
Pokémon GO challenges are coming to life at Humboldt State University this week.
Students in the engineering department were assigned a task to build a machine that can throw a Pokéball at a Pokémon target three feet away.
The project is a spin on Rube Goldberg machines, which take a series of complex, superfluous steps to do something very simplistic.
HSU student Madison Whitlow-Hewett explained, "When the fuse ball came down the track it hit the mouse trap and then it just launched the Pokéball."
"The first time we caught the Pokémon was really something actually,” said teammate Andrew Valverde, “It was kind of late - a long day of working on the project. Everyone was getting kind of frustrated at the end of the night and we finally got it down and was able to get it to work."
The project was sponsored by Scrap Humboldt who provided the different parts and materials.
You can see more of the Pokémon GO-ldberg inventions next week on Thursday at 3:30 and 5:30 in the Science D building.