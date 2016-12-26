Caltrans Road Conditions:     - Click for more Info

Humboldt Waste Management Authority among several others to offer free Christmas tree recycling

Get flash to see this video, or turn javascript back on

 EUREKA- It's the day after Christmas and if you're ready to toss out your tree, you may want to recycle it instead.

Humboldt Waste Management Authority is offering free drop-off locations through mid or the end of January. All Christmas trees will be recycled and made into compost.

In eureka, you can drop-off your tree in the bin on Hawthorne Street. They ask that all trees are decoration, flocking, and tinsel free. You can also recycle any gift wrapping and boxes, free of charge at their location. 

Recology Humboldt County is also offering a curbside tree pick-up for $5, on January 7th and 14th. Call: (707) 442-5711.

ARCATA:

  • Mad River Compost, 6360 West End Road. Free through end of January.
  • Eel River Resource Recovery, from Mon-Fri at 555 Vance, until January 15th (707) 441-1043.
  • Arcata High students raising funds will pick up curbside for $10, through January 16th. Call (707) 822-8325.

 

BLUE LAKE:

  • Free drop off provided by Blue Lake Garbage at Prasch Hall, December 28th through January 15th. 
  • Arcata High students raising funds will pick up curbside for $10, through January 16th. Call (707) 822-8325.

FERNDALE: 

  • Free drop off at Eel River Disposal's Transfer Station 965 Riverwalk Dr, everyday through January 15th. Eel River Disposal picks up trees curbside for $12 each tree. Call (707) 725-5156.

FORTUNA:

  • Free drop off at Eel River Disposal's Transfer Station 965 Riverwalk Dr, everyday through January 15th. Eel River Disposal picks up trees curbside for $12 each tree. Call (707) 725-5156.

MCKINLEYVILLE:

  • Free drop off at Humboldt Saniatation's Transfer Station, 2585 Central Ave, through January 15th.
  • Arcata High students raising funds will pick up curbside for $10, through January 16th. Call (707) 822-8325.

RIO DELL:

  • Free drop off at Eel River Disposal's Transfer Station 965 Riverwalk Dr, everyday through January 15th. Eel River Disposal picks up trees curbside for $12 each tree. Call (707) 725-5156.

TRINIDAD:

  • Free drop off site behind Murphy's Market December 26th through January 17th. 

 