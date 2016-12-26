Humboldt Waste Management Authority among several others to offer free Christmas tree recycling

Eureka
EUREKA- It's the day after Christmas and if you're ready to toss out your tree, you may want to recycle it instead.
Humboldt Waste Management Authority is offering free drop-off locations through mid or the end of January. All Christmas trees will be recycled and made into compost.
In eureka, you can drop-off your tree in the bin on Hawthorne Street. They ask that all trees are decoration, flocking, and tinsel free. You can also recycle any gift wrapping and boxes, free of charge at their location.
Recology Humboldt County is also offering a curbside tree pick-up for $5, on January 7th and 14th. Call: (707) 442-5711.
