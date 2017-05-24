Humboldt Wildlife Care Center reports rise in orphaned mallards
The Humboldt Wildlife Care Center has taken in a record number of orphaned mallards this year.
Since January, they've rescued about two dozen young mallards - which is usually how many they get in an entire year.
Caretakers aren't completely sure of the reason why it's happening - but predict that the mothers are building nests near roads or in backyards and getting hit by cars or attacked by dogs.
The center says raising mallards isn't easy - proper housing and diet and lots of water are critical.
"Almost all of our patients are here because of something our society did,” said Humboldt Wildlife Care Center Director, Monte Merrick, “Getting hit by a car or smashing into a window or caught in an oil spill or some sort of toxic horror that always has a negative impact on wild animals. Those are situations that are not part of the natural contract and are caused by people and we have an obligation to, when we can, to write that wrong."
Every year, the center takes in about 1,300 wild animals and runs completely off community donations.
To give to their cause, you can go to their website www.birdallyx.net