Humboldt's fireworks stands inspected for safety
EUREKA - Fireworks stands are open for business but not before being inspected for safety.
Following approval from the state licensing board, Humboldt Bay Fire Marshals inspect all stands in Eureka, Arcata and McKinleyville.
In addition to checking permits and insurance requirements, they ensure that fireworks are properly stored and secured from theft.
Battalion Chief Chris Emmons said Humboldt County has seen several fireworks-related injuries in the last few years, and these inspections are all about making sure vendors are following state laws designed to keep people safe. Emmons added, "If we didn't have any standards then we could have illegal fireworks being sold. We could have fireworks stored and sold in an unsafe manner which could be a threat to the community. But since we have the state standards to follow, we don't get the illegal, dangerous fireworks that come in to our area as much."