Humbolt County Deputy Sheriff unexpectedly dies, agency mourns
A Humboldt County Deputy Sheriff dies unexpectedly leaving the agency in shock.
Deputy Sheriff Mike Stone died yesterday morning while visiting family in Butte County.
Deputy Stone had a long and distinguished career. In 1971 he became a correctional officer and later a deputy sheriff. After a brief time as owner of Rogers Market in McKinleyville, Stone returned to law enforcement.
He served as a deputy, investigator, Police Chief of Trinidad, and special agent of the Humboldt Drug Task Force.
Humboldt County Sheriff William “Billy” Honsal authorized mourning bands to be worn by officers to honor Deputy Stone.
“Deputy Sheriff Stone, he was part of that old school mentality. The guy knew everyone. He knew everyone by name," said Sheriff Honsal, "He was well-respected in the community. He talked about the good old days and how the sheriff's office has evolved and the community has evolved. So, our prayers and thoughts are with his family today.”