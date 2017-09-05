Click Here

Identity of victim in Shelter Cove car homicide revealed

The name of the victim in the Shelter Cove homicide has been released.

42-year-old Jesse Earl Simpson of Shelter Cove was walking on Debbie Lane when a vehicle hit him and the act is being called intentional.

Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office detectives have arrested 45-year-old Eric Lively suspected of the crime.

Simpson was killed on impact.

Anyone with further information is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office or the Sheriff’s Office Crime Tip Line.