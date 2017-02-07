Importance of early dog obedience and training
FERNDALE – Obedience training is considered one of the most important aspects of raising a dog and new owners got a lesson in pup training 101 at the Lost Coast Kennel Club Dog Show.
Professional dog experts from all over the county gathered at the Humboldt County Fairgrounds Sunday to show off tons of breeds.
Some breeds are easier to teach, but it’s always advised to train them early on in life. Training serves as a major steppingstone and that can even strengthens the bond between dog and owner.
A well-behaved dog is favorable in a community and residential setting.