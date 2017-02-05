Injured 299 crash victims on the way to recovery
We now have updates on the conditions of some of the victims who were injured during the fatal crash on SR-299 last month.
Family members say that Yesenia Wood, who was driving the Toyota Sienna when it crossed lanes into the path of a Chysler Minivan, is now out of the ICU and is being cared for in a regular room.
Kevin Orcutt, driver of the other vehicle, is being treated for a cracked sternum as well as broken ribs.
Two other victims, including 2-year-old Aubrey Jane Wood and Yesenia Wood’s unborn child were also lost due to the crash.
Wood's four other children are in stable condition, the three oldest healing from broken bones and bruises.
To donate to Wood family during this time, you can visit their GoFundMe page, here: https://www.gofundme.com/help-my-church-family
A memorial service is being planned for victim Janine Orcutt who died on impact.