Inmate firefighter dies after getting hit by falling tree
HOOPA - A Del Norte County inmate firefighter has died from injuries sustained while working on a fire line in Eastern Humboldt.
26-year old Mathew Beck was leading a crew clearing brush to contain a blaze in Hoopa when a 120-foot tall tree uprooted and fell. Beck incurred major head, neck and back injuries. He died before life-flight crews could reach him due to the remoteness of the incident.
Beck, who was assigned to Alder Conservation Camp was serving a 6-year sentence for burglary. He is the 4th inmate firefighter to die on a fire line since the Conservation Camp Program was established in the 1940’s.