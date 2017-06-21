Investigation continues into 4th Street fire that destroyed Eureka businesses
EUREKA - The investigation continues into the fire that damaged or destroyed six Eureka businesses, and Humboldt Bay Fire is asking for your help.
The blaze ripped through storefronts on 4th Street early Tuesday morning, causing more than a million dollars in damage.
Fire investigators were back on scene today, talking to witnesses and trying to piece together the timeline of what exactly happened.
Though initial reports identified a dumpster as the point of origin, the cause is still unknown and the investigation might take days or even weeks.
Fire officials are asking any nearby buildings with surveillance video or those who may have driven by to contact the department.