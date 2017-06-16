Investigators find heroin, meth in Eureka home
A narcotics detection K-9 helps investigators turn up over 200 grams of suspected heroin and 5 grams of suspected meth.
At 9AM Friday, special agents with the Humboldt County Drug Task Force and investigators from the District Attorney’s office served a search warrant to a residence in the 2500 block of C Street in Eureka.
Three residents were found who said they lived in the home including 46-year-old Leafe Dodds, 49-year-old Sunny Jo Wisehart, and 50-year-old Michael Jones.
Along with the drugs, evidence of sales and use including packaging materials needles, pipes and $7,500 in cash were found.
All three were booked into the Humboldt County Jail.