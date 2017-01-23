Items fall out of truck, causes 3 car collision

Eureka
Yet another car crash took place later this afternoon.
Around 3, empty garbage cans fell out of the bed of a Nissan Titan truck traveling over the northbound slough bridge heading to Arcata. A trailing vehicle had to slam on its brakes causing a chain reaction crash involving 2 other vehicles.
Two victims with minor injuries were transported to the hospital. North bound 101 was under 1 way controlled traffic for a short time but re-opened.
There were no other injuries.