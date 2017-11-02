Jack Lakin to step down as Ferndale Unified School District Superintendent

Eureka
FERNDALE - Jack Lakin, the Superintendent of Ferndale Unified School District, announced he will be stepping down after seven years.
Lakin has held many hats with the district including principal of the high school and has slated June 30 as his last day in office.
School officials have scheduled a special board meeting on Thursday, February 16 to begin the process of searching for a successor.
The meeting begins at 7 pm in the Ferndale High School Library. Lakin is also the current HDN Athletic Commissioner.