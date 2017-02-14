James Merrick will stand trial for fatal DUI crash in McKinleyville

Eureka
EUREKA - A judge has found that James Merrick will stand trial for the death of a teenager in McKinleyville.
Investigators say that on December 14th, Tessa Rae Gingerich was walking along Central Avenue when James Merrick allowed his Dodge pickup to veer off the road, striking the 16-year-old who later died from her injuries.
Merrick faces four counts including murder, DUI causing injury, DUI within ten years of another infraction, and hit and run resulting in death.
Merrick filed a Marsden motion to dismiss his court-appointed attorney.
A judge denied that request in closed hearing. The court found that the evidence warranted a trial and charged Merrick with an additional count of vehicular manslaughter.
Merrick will appear in court again on February 28th.