Jay Willard Gymnasium undergoes decisions of reconstruction
EUREKA – The future of Eureka High School's Jay Willard Gymnasium will be decided in the next few months.
The draft environmental impact report found little impact to historic and tribal resources. Residents have 45 days from today to comment on those findings.
The Eureka City School Board will then choose 1 of 3 options. Those are to modernize the existing gym, build an entirely new facility or do nothing. Administrators made it clear that doing nothing is unlikely. The state's office of public school construction says that if the decision is made to modernize and the cost is significantly more than a new building, the district will be ineligible for 3-to-4-million dollars in public funding.
"What the board is leaning towards is building a new gym out in front of the existing gym and then abating and demolishing the existing gym. And that will have little impact on students since we can use the existing gym all the way up until the new gym is completed,” said Superintendent of Eureka City Schools, Fred Van Vleck.