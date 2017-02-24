Job Market and CR to offer classes on office work and bookkeeping

Eureka
EUREKa - The Job Market, in collaboration with College of the Redwoods, will be offering two courses focused on helping people transition quickly into new jobs.
The courses are in office work, and the fundamentals of bookkeeping.
The office specialist course aims to help people trying to move on from entry level office positions.The bookkeeping class is intended to help with entry level bookkeeping.
The courses are about a month and a half long. Scholarships, and help with permanent work placement is available.
If you would like to register, call 707-441-5627 or 800-242-1353, or visit www.thejobmarket.org. For additional course details or to register for classes without the need for a scholarship, call College of the Redwoods Community Education at 707-476-4500 or visit www.redwoods.edu/communityed/currentclasses.